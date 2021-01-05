Permian Basin Boundary Fight Teed Up For Texas Justices

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- An oilfield exploration company asked the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday to enforce a 2008 boundary agreement for two Permian Basin mineral leases, arguing a lower court wrongly concluded the agreement was written to correct a 1927 deed. Concho Resources Inc. attorney P. Michael Jung of Clark Hill Strasburger told the justices during Zoom oral arguments that the Thirteenth Court of Appeals in Corpus Christi wrongly analyzed the boundary agreement as a retroactive correction deed in its February 2019 opinion. Instead, the 2008 agreement was meant to bind mineral leaseholders "from and after 2008," he said. The company, along with interested...

