NYSE Halts Plans To Delist Trio Of Chinese Telecom Cos.

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- The New York Stock Exchange said late Monday it had hit the brakes on plans to delist three Chinese telecommunications companies after consulting further with regulators regarding the applicability of a U.S. trading ban affecting issuers with Chinese military ties. The move came four days after the Big Board said it would delist shares of China Telecom Corporation Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. The planned delisting, set to take effect on Jan. 11, followed an executive order by President Donald Trump that bars Americans from investing in companies the U.S. government says supports Chinese military and intelligence....

