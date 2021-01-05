Split NLRB OKs Ambulance Co.'s Social Media Limits

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 5:41 PM EST) -- A California ambulance company did not infringe on its workers' rights by implementing policies preventing them from disparaging the company or making certain other comments on social media, a divided National Labor Relations Board panel has ruled, reversing a decision from an agency judge. In a 2-1 decision released Monday, the panel upheld social media rules included in Medic Ambulance Service Inc.'s employee handbook, overruling an administrative law judge's ruling from October 2019 that said the rules were overly broad and infringed on employees' rights under the National Labor Relations Act. Chairman John Ring and member Marvin Kaplan, both appointees of President Donald...

