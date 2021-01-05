Calif. Appeals Court Says Beverage Co. Too Late To Arbitrate

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- A California beverage distributor cannot enforce arbitration agreements signed by workers who alleged wage and hour violations because it waited too long to try to throw the case out of court, a state appeals panel ruled. In a published opinion on Monday, a California Second Appellate District panel unanimously affirmed a lower court's decision to deny Haralambos Beverage Co.'s motion to compel the workers to arbitrate, saying the beverage distributor knew early on that the employees had received the arbitration agreements and had for too long indicated that it did not intend to arbitrate, before changing course. "Even after locating the...

