Trump, Iran Trade Barbs As US Prepares For New Admin.

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 11:07 PM EST) -- U.S.-Iran relations crumbled further Tuesday, with the U.S. Treasury Department blacklisting 13 players in Iran's steel sector and announcing the seizure of $7 million in Iranian assets while Tehran renewed its call to arrest President Donald Trump. The latest enforcement activities by the Office of Foreign Asset Control and the U.S. Department of Justice come amid a flurry of sanctions that has marked the last days of the Trump administration. With two weeks to go until Inauguration Day, President-elect Joe Biden stands to inherit a relationship much different than the one he left behind following the signing of the Joint Comprehensive...

