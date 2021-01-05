Ebony Asks For More Time To Close Sale, File Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 3:26 PM EST) -- The publisher of Ebony magazine has asked a Texas bankruptcy judge to give it more time to file its Chapter 11 plan, saying it is still working on finalizing the $14 million sale of its assets to a company owned by a former NBA player. In a motion filed late Monday, Ebony Media Operations asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones for a 60-day extension of its exclusivity period — the time it has the sole right to file a Chapter 11 plan — which expired on Monday. Ebony said it hasn't closed its sale to Bridgeman Sports and Media yet, adding that...

