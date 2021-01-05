COBRA Suit Against Southwest Grounded For Good

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- A former Southwest Airlines worker has settled her suit against the airline claiming it violated COBRA by failing to properly notify her of her right to stay on the company's health insurance plan after she was fired. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung dismissed Cherrita Carter's proposed class suit Tuesday, one day after she and the airline told the court they had resolved the dispute and asked for a dismissal with prejudice. Details of the parties' arrangement were unavailable and counsel for both sides did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. The settlement comes on the heels of Judge...

