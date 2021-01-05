Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

McDonald's Says No One Expects Pure Flavor In Its Ice Cream

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- McDonald's Corp. is pushing a California federal court to throw out claims that it misleads customers about the flavoring of its vanilla ice cream cones, saying it's "utterly implausible" that those buying the ice cream expect it to be flavored exclusively with vanilla beans.

In a motion to dismiss filed Monday, the fast food restaurant slammed claims in the class action alleging that it falsely advertises the dessert, saying no reasonable consumer would expect anything more than that the ice cream tastes like vanilla, which it does.

Given the product tastes as described, and does contain vanilla, the proposed class has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!