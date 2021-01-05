McDonald's Says No One Expects Pure Flavor In Its Ice Cream

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- McDonald's Corp. is pushing a California federal court to throw out claims that it misleads customers about the flavoring of its vanilla ice cream cones, saying it's "utterly implausible" that those buying the ice cream expect it to be flavored exclusively with vanilla beans. In a motion to dismiss filed Monday, the fast food restaurant slammed claims in the class action alleging that it falsely advertises the dessert, saying no reasonable consumer would expect anything more than that the ice cream tastes like vanilla, which it does. Given the product tastes as described, and does contain vanilla, the proposed class has...

