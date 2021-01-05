Fired Employee Gets 2nd Shot At Arbitration For Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 2:50 PM EST) -- A California appeals court reversed a trial judge's decision refusing to send a sex bias and wage suit to arbitration, saying the lower court's analysis of a fired employee's arbitration pact with the cargo company didn't dig deep enough. A three-judge panel Monday agreed that the terms of the arbitration agreement between former customer service agent Chrisavgi Tzovolos and Worldwide Flight Services Inc. were too stringent. However, the panel also said the trial court needed to weigh in on whether the steps they took to enter into the agreement were similarly oppressive. "The trial court correctly found the agreement was substantively unconscionable because it...

