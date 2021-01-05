Pilots' Union Beats 7-Year Lawsuit Over Back Pay Dispersal

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- The Air Line Pilots Association defeated a seven-year old suit in Illinois federal court on Tuesday brought by United Airlines pilot instructors alleging that the union improperly disbursed back pay after United and Continental Airlines' merger in 2010. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman granted summary judgment to the world's largest airline pilot union in an order, stating that the Air Line Pilots Association "cannot be held liable for discrimination or bad faith on a theory of intra-union political bias." The judge said ALPA "indisputably had a legitimate motive" for adopting the retroactive pay formula it used to compensate pilots. But the...

