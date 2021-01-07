Tribe, Gaming Co. Fight Over Expert In $5M Failed Casino Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 9:06 PM EST) -- A gaming development company slammed the Pinoleville Pomo Nation's new "purported" expert witness in a $5.4 million California federal court case over an investment in the tribe's casino that never materialized, while the Pinoleville Pomo Nation insists on including his "substantive" evidence. JW Gaming Development LLC claimed in its Monday opposition that finance and accounting expert Daniel Quintero Jr., who was introduced to the yearslong case on Dec. 31, is not relevant to the court's interpretation of the legal questions at hand. Quintero is the chief economist for Prometheus Partners LLP, one of the firms representing Pinoleville Pomo Nation. "Even if expert opinion could...

