10 Patent Prosecution, Litigation Practice Trends From 2020

By James Dowd, Mark Selwyn, and Jose Valenzuela

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Appellate newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

James Dowd Mark Selwyn Jose Valenzuela

once a party files a transfer motion, disposition of that motion should take top priority in the case. ... A district court's decision to give undue priority to the merits of a case over a party's transfer motion should not be counted against that party in the venue transfer analysis.

VenKee Communications, LLC v. TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

National Steel Car Limited v. The Greenbrier Companies , Inc.

Terrestrial Comms LLC v. NEC Corporation

Apple Inc. v. Fintiv Inc.

Ethicon, Inc. v. Bd. of Regents, Univ. of Tex. Sys.

Cisco Sys., Inc. v. Ramot at Tel Aviv Univ. Ltd.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.