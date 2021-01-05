11th Circ. Won't Rethink Revival Of NFL Disability Suit

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday declined to rehear its decision finding that the board for the National Football League's retirement and disability plan abused its discretion in denying permanent disability benefits for an ex-lineman. In a one-page order, the appeals court said no active judge had requested the full court be polled on having the full bench rehear the case en banc. The court did not provide a reason for denying rehearing by the three-judge panel that heard the case. In its Oct. 15 opinion, the appeals court revived former defensive lineman Darren Mickell's bid to get disability benefits from the...

