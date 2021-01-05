Trump Slams Niece's 'Outlandish' Suit Over Family Inheritance

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump told a New York state court that his niece's lawsuit accusing him of ripping off her inherited share of the family business is filled with "conspiracy theories" and reads more like a play than a legal action, arguing for its dismissal. Trump said in a memorandum supporting his dismissal bid filed Monday that Mary L. Trump's claims are barred by the statute of limitations and are not backed by any direct or specific evidence. "Plaintiff makes outlandish and incredulous accusations in her complaint, which is laden with conspiracy theories more befitting a Hollywood screenplay than a pleading in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS