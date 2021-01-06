Levi & Korsinsky Leads Investors' Icahn Refinery Buyout Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 2:02 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday tapped Levi & Korsinsky LLP to lead a proposed class of investors that accuses Carl Icahn-controlled entities of buying out a refinery operator partnership at a low, dishonest price, shorting investors millions of dollars. Former owners of CVR Refining LP common units sold their units and allege that Icahn-controlled entities schemed to buy the rest of the company at an unfair price, underpaying investors. CVR Refining and several related entities depressed the unit price by lying to investors about plans to exercise its right to buy back CVRR units, the suit says. In naming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS