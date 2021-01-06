Special Master Rips EEOC's Proposed Deal To End Bias Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- A special master has urged a New York federal judge to reject the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's proposal to end a decades-old suit alleging a New York trade union and apprenticeship program discriminated against Black and Hispanic workers, saying the deal paid only "lip service" to the suit's goal. In a report issued Tuesday, special master David Raff recommended that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan reject a consent decree the EEOC reached in November with Local 580 of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, and Ornamental Ironworkers; a union apprenticeship program; and Allied Building Metal Industries. The decree would end a...

