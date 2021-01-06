Allergan Says Federal Law Preempts Breast Implant Claims

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- Allergan USA Inc. is asking a New Jersey federal court to throw out claims in multidistrict litigation that it hid reports of serious injuries resulting from its breast implants, saying the consolidated complaint's allegations are preempted by federal law. In a memorandum supporting its motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, the company said while there is a narrow gap where state law claims running parallel to federal law can move forward, the plaintiffs in the MDL would widen it to a "four-lane freeway." According to the memorandum, the complaint fails to allege any real violation of U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations...

