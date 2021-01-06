5th Circ. Told To Undo Sanofi's Win In Chemo Hair Loss Row

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- A patient who alleges Sanofi failed to warn its chemotherapy drug Taxotere carried a risk of permanent hair loss told the Fifth Circuit that her doctor's testimony should have precluded the drug company's early defeat of her claims. June Phillips filed a reply brief on Tuesday, telling the Fifth Circuit that her oncologist Dr. Scott Sonnier has said on record he would have prescribed her a different chemotherapy drug regime had he known of Taxotere's risk of permanent hair loss, in light of her "explicit opposition to its use." That testimony is what this appeal turns on, Phillips said, and the...

