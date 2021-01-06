Construction Insureds Should Beware Faulty Work Exclusions

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- Policyholders in the construction industry are likely familiar with two exclusions frequently found in their commercial general liability policies: (1) excluding property damage to "that particular part" of real property on which the insured performs operations, if the property damage arises out of those operations; and (2) excluding property damage to "that particular part" of property that must be restored, repaired, or replaced because the insured's work was incorrectly performed on it. These exclusions have been heavily litigated and courts have not always agreed on the extent of property reached by the phrase "that particular part." Although policy exclusions are traditionally...

