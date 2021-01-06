Slack Hit With Shareholder Suit Over Salesforce Merger

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- Work communication company Slack was hit with a shareholder suit on Tuesday in New York federal court claiming the company violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by providing a false and misleading registration statement in order to convince the company's shareholders to approve a proposed merger with Salesforce. The suit alleges that Slack and its board of directors withheld some information about Slack's and Salesforce's financial projections, as well as analyses performed on the deal by financial advisers Qatalyst Partners LP and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. Shareholder Premlata Vaziranu says the proposed merger is unfair because the value of...

