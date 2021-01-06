Online Travel Co. Says JetBlue Is Blocking Competition

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- The company behind travel site CheapOair has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of violating antitrust law by blocking access to its flight information in an effort to make prices less transparent and reduce competition for air travel. Fareportal Inc. filed suit in New York federal court on Tuesday accusing JetBlue of monopolization and other violations over its refusal to supply the online travel agent with flight information and its plans to break ties with similar outfits later this year. "JetBlue knows that many consumers must try to save every dollar they can when they travel, and they rely on [online travel agencies]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS