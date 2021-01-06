Calif. Says Beverly Hills Developers Owe Workers $431K

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- The California developers of a luxury home in Beverly Hills are facing a lawsuit from the state labor commissioner's office, which said the builders owe $431,421 to nearly two dozen workers they stiffed during renovations. California's Department of Industrial Relations said Tuesday that the labor commissioner was seeking the money for 23 laborers who worked on 1712 Tropical Ave. The suit targets companies said to have an interest in the property and individuals who allegedly hired the workers, including Charles Infante, a production designer who has worked on Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga music videos and who worked on the property...

