Ex-Union Leader Gets 12 Years For $800K Health Fund Theft

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 2:06 PM EST) -- A former union president was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after a conviction for stealing $800,000 from a union fund to give to his family and cover legal bills, a U.S. attorney in California said. U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips handed down the sentence Tuesday to John S. Romero, 74, after a jury found him guilty in February on 12 counts of theft from the health trust fund of the United Industrial Services Workers of America, along with conspiracy and making false statements to a government agency. "Instead of looking out for his union's rank and file, Mr. Romero stole...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS