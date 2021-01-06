Sheppard Mullin Snags Former Hogan Lovells Finance Partner

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:33 PM EST) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has added a former Hogan Lovells partner specializing in debt finance transactions across a wide array of businesses to its Los Angeles office, the firm announced Tuesday. Stacey L. Rosenberg brings more than two decades of experience in advising lenders, borrowers and equity sponsors, according to Sheppard Mullin. She's handled senior secured credit facilities, leveraged buyouts, workouts and out-of-court restructurings, among a slew of other types of deals, the firm said. In recent years, Rosenberg's practice has focused on media and entertainment, though she's also represented clients in the retail, technology, real estate and health...

