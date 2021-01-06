Former USC Coach Denies 'Varsity Blues' Quid Pro Quo

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- The University of Southern California's former water polo coach asked a federal judge on Tuesday to clear a slate of new charges against him in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, citing flaws in prosecutors' latest indictment alleging a quid pro quo for slots at the elite school. Jovan Vavic, one of four college officials slated for a November 2021 trial, said his alleged January 2019 agreement to get students admitted in a phone call with scheme mastermind William "Rick" Singer can't be the basis for a "corrupt quid pro quo" long after Singer had paid $120,000 in private school tuition for Vavic's...

