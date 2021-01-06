Apple Copyright Ruling Isn't Quite The Fair Use Win It Seems

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:06 PM EST) -- A copyright ruling in favor of a startup that created a "virtual" version of Apple's iPhone to detect potential bugs looks at first blush like a major win for fair use, but experts say it could turn out to be something of a Pyrrhic victory. In a decision last week, a Florida federal judge said that copyright's fair use doctrine permitted a firm called Corellium LLC to legally create a mirror version of the iOS operating system to help researchers find security flaws before they're exploited by hackers. But crucially, the same judge also said Corellium could face separate liability under...

