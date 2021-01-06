Ga. Judge 'Torn' Over GM Exec Deposition In Car Defect Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- A Georgia Court of Appeals judge said Wednesday he was "torn" over whether the CEO of General Motors should be deposed in a product liability suit brought by the husband of a woman who died after a crash allegedly caused by a defective vehicle control system. General Motors LLC is asking the state intermediate appellate court to reverse a February trial court order for CEO Mary Barra to give testimony about a safety program she created shortly after she was appointed to the top role. Plaintiff Robert Buchanan argued Barra's knowledge of the program and of GM's vehicle defect investigations is...

