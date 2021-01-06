'Walking Dead' Creator's AMC Audit Suit Heads To Trial

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- A New York state court handed AMC Network a partial win in a multimillion-dollar breach of contract lawsuit by the fired creator of "The Walking Dead" over AMC's profit participation calculations, tossing allegations that he's entitled to a cut of product-placement revenues while sending the bulk of the claims to a jury trial. In a Dec. 31 opinion, New York County Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen granted AMC Network Entertainment LLC summary judgment on producer Frank Darabont's claim that he's entitled to a portion of revenues from Gerber's and Hyundai's product placement fees in the series. "There is no reasonable...

