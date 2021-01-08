Munck Wilson Adds Litigation Partner In Dallas

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- Munck Wilson Mandala LLP announced it has hired a former Godwin Bowman PC shareholder experienced in complex securities litigation and class actions to join the firm's litigation team in Dallas. Carolyn Raines is joining Munck Wilson as a partner, bringing more than 27 years of experience representing clients in state and federal court in matters related to regulatory actions, employment issues, securities law and more, according to a statement Wednesday. She also has assisted clients in noncompetition contract disputes, loan and guaranty agreements, arbitrations, insurance policies and real estate. Raines said she was persuaded to join the firm after hearing about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS