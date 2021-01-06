Chinese National Who Lied About Lab Vials Gets Time Served

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- A Chinese national studying with Harvard University and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center will avoid additional jail time after a judge sentenced him to time served Wednesday for lying about laboratory vials found stashed in his suitcase as he was boarding a flight to Beijing. After spending 87 days in a Massachusetts prison, Zaosong Zheng was scheduled to fly to China Wednesday night after reaching an agreement with prosecutors, who admitted the vials placed in his luggage were not as valuable as they were initially believed to be. Despite reaching the agreement and praising the government's cooperation, Zheng's attorney, David Duncan...

