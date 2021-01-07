Hamamatsu Asks Full Fed. Circ. To Reconsider Patent Transfer

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- Japanese company Hamamatsu urged the full Federal Circuit to revisit a decision ordering it to transfer its foreign patents on "black silicon" technology to Harvard University-backed SiOnyx LLC. In a rehearing petition filed Wednesday, Hamamatsu Photonics KK said that a Federal Circuit panel in December "overlooked or misapprehended" a Massachusetts federal judge's injunction barring Hamamatsu from making or selling products that "practice" the disputed patents. Hamamatsu argued that circuit precedent requires that such injunctions require specificity to a "particular, adjudicated" product — something that the lower court failed to do, it said. Because the panel affirmed the injunction "without addressing its...

