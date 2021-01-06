Appeals Court Remands Arbitration Question In Pemex Feud

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:36 PM EST) -- A Florida judge was wrong not to first decide whether two aircraft maintenance companies that sued Petróleos Mexicanos for $8 million are bound by an underlying arbitration clause before denying the Mexican state-owned energy company's arbitration bid, an appeals court ruled Wednesday. A three-judge panel for the District Court of Appeal of the State of Florida, Fourth District, said that Judge Carlos A. Rodriguez should have first determined whether the companies were bound by arbitration clauses in underlying contracts through which Petróleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, purchased a pair of jets from Matrix Aviation Inc., before deciding whether or not to send...

