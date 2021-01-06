Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pomerantz To Lead Investor Suit Against Brazilian Airline

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:23 PM EST) -- A New York federal magistrate judge on Wednesday appointed Pomerantz LLP to lead a consolidated putative securities class action accusing the Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA of misleading investors.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Ramon E. Reyes appointed investor Artur Timotheo to lead the action he launched in September, alleging that Gol failed to disclose in the last two years that there was "substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern" due in part to a net capital deficiency.

A different investor first alleged on Sept. 11 that Gol's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission were either...

