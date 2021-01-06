Insurer Needn't Cover Forklift Driver In $1M Injury Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:47 PM EST) -- A California federal judge freed Indian Harbor Insurance Co. from having to defend a forklift driver in a $1 million suit alleging he injured a bystander during a forklift parade, finding that the parade is a "stunting activity" barred by the policy's mobile equipment exclusion. U.S. District Judge John F. Walter said Monday that Indian Harbor has no duty to defend the forklift driver, but denied the insurer's summary judgment motion regarding its right to deny coverage to the driver's company in the underlying motion. In June 2016. Jason Ashley sued Timothy Krehbiel and his company Resident after he was injured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS