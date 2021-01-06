Deposition Flip-Flop Dooms OT Case, Mass. Panel Says

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state appeals court on Wednesday spiked a former housing complex manager's overtime suit against a low-income housing provider, saying the worker tried to do an about-face on a year-old deposition. A three-judge panel affirmed Federal Management Co. Inc.'s summary judgment win, saying Siew-Mey Tam's errata sheet — in which she tried to walk back her admission that the company was not required to pay her overtime — fell under the sham affidavit rule, which prevents parties from contradicting their own deposition responses to create a factual dispute that would prevent summary judgment. "She admitted to subsidiary facts that contradicted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS