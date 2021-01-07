Swedish Biotech Oasmia Settles Investor Claims For $2.4M

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 6:10 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday gave preliminary approval to a $2.4 million settlement to end claims from investors that Swedish biotechnology company Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB hid deals it had with two other companies owned by its founder and a former board member. The July 2019 lawsuit alleges Oasmia hid transactions from shareholders between the company and Alceco International and Ardenia Investment LTD, entities owned by company founder and former CEO Julian Aleksov and his former father-in-law, Oasmia board member Bo Cederstrand. Alceco, which is a holding company purportedly solely for financial management, gave a 40 million Swedish kronor ($4.2...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS