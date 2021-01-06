Lab To Pay $357K To Settle FCA Claims Over Genetic Tests

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- A California diagnostic laboratory will pay the government $357,584 to settle False Claims Act allegations it improperly sought Medicare payments for genetic tests derived from an elaborate plot targeting senior citizens in New Jersey, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Exceltox Laboratories LLC had sought the Medicare payments for testing cheek swabs obtained by third-party sales representative Seth Rehfuss under the ruse of operating a charity called the Good Samaritans of America, a scheme that ultimately netted Rehfuss a more than four-year prison sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. Between September and November of 2015, Exceltox...

