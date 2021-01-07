Butler Snow Hires Scott Douglass McConnico Trial Pro

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 8:38 PM EST) -- Butler Snow LLP has bolstered its stable of trial attorneys, hiring a former Scott Douglass & McConnico LLP partner who specializes in representing companies in personal injury and complex litigation cases involving pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The firm announced on Wednesday that Kim Bueno has joined its Austin outpost as part of its pharmaceutical, medical device and health care group after nearly eight years practicing at Scott Douglass. Butler Snow's national platform, and the relationships she built with attorneys there while working for shared client Johnson & Johnson over the past five years, made her confident the firm was the right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS