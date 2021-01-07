NY To Push Back On Efforts To Split Landmark Opioid Trial

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- The state of New York is signaling that it is ready to push back against two Long Island counties' bid to de-consolidate their joint trial against opioid makers in a closely watched case. Readying for a trial against opioid manufacturers over claims they fueled a nationwide addiction crisis, the state received permission Tuesday from a state court in Suffolk County to file papers that will lay out its position in favor of the status quo: going to trial alongside Suffolk and Nassau counties. The counties in December balked and asked to change that plan after the court said in November that...

