737 Max Flyers Seek Cert In Boeing, Southwest RICO Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 10:42 PM EST) -- Boeing 737 Max 8 passengers urged a Texas federal judge in a heavily redacted motion Wednesday to certify two classes each composed of millions of flyers in their racketeering suit accusing Southwest Airlines and Boeing of scheming to inflate ticket prices for flights on unsafe Boeing jets. The flyers seek to certify two classes in the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit: one class of customers who purchased Southwest Airlines tickets and the other comprising customers who purchased airfare tickets from American Airlines. American flew the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet, but is not named in the suit. In their 59-page motion for class certification, the ticket...

