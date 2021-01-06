DNA IP Ruling Creates 'Serious Ethical' Issues, Justices Told

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 9:54 PM EST) -- Ariosa Diagnostics Inc. and Roche Sequencing Solutions have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the Federal Circuit's decision to revive Illumina DNA-test patents that were invalidated for claiming a natural phenomenon, arguing that the decision conflicts with precedent, raises "serious ethical concerns" and will create confusion "at all levels of the patent system." In a 33-page Dec. 30 petition for writ of certiorari, prenatal test product makers Ariosa Diagnostics Inc. and Roche Sequencing Solutions Inc. said the justices should clarify whether patents that describe a method for separating smaller DNA fragments from larger ones, and analyzing the separated DNA for diagnostic...

