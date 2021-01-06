Apple, Intel Patent Scheme Suit Against Fortress Axed Again

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 10:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Wednesday tossed Apple and Intel's suit claiming Fortress Investment Group is orchestrating an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme for a second time but will allow the tech giants to retry some claims in another amended complaint. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said that Apple Inc. and Intel Corp. haven't plausibly shown that Fortress pulled in supracompetitive royalties as a result of the alleged aggregation. "Although plaintiffs suggest that the royalties were supracompetitive because prior owners did not even assert the patents in the first place, that does not mean that the patents were worthless," Judge Chen said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS