Apple, Intel Patent Scheme Suit Against Fortress Axed Again

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 10:52 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Wednesday tossed Apple and Intel's suit claiming Fortress Investment Group is orchestrating an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme for a second time but will allow the tech giants to retry some claims in another amended complaint.

U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said that Apple Inc. and Intel Corp. haven't plausibly shown that Fortress pulled in supracompetitive royalties as a result of the alleged aggregation.

"Although plaintiffs suggest that the royalties were supracompetitive because prior owners did not even assert the patents in the first place, that does not mean that the patents were worthless," Judge Chen said....

