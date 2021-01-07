Allstate Asks Texas Justices To Ax Fee Award In Crash Suit

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- Allstate Insurance Co. urged the Texas high court on Thursday to overturn a jury verdict granting a policyholder more than $45,000 in attorney fees in connection with his claim for underinsured motorist benefits, saying the policyholder impermissibly brought his case as a declaratory judgment action to obtain the fee award. The insurance company is aiming to upend a state appeals panel's August 2019 decision affirming a jury verdict that ordered Allstate to pay policyholder Daniel Wes Irwin the full $50,000 in underinsured motorist, or UIM, benefits to cover his injuries in a crash caused by another driver, plus court costs and...

