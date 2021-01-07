Acquitted Trader Can Use Some DOJ Evidence For Civil Case

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 7:47 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge ruled Wednesday that an ex-currency trader cleared of rate-rigging charges can hang on to trial exhibits admitted in his criminal case while fighting a follow-on civil suit by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Last month, U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman denied former Citigroup trader Rohan Ramchandani's request to use trial evidence subject to a protective order in the criminal case for his defense against the OCC's separate enforcement action, ordering him and his counsel to "return to the government or destroy" the protected documents at issue. Ramchandani followed up with...

