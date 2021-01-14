Judge Unsure Inventors Can Step Into IPR Denial Challenge

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday questioned an inventor group that wants to intervene in Apple and Google's suit challenging the legality of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's use of discretion to deny patent reviews when parallel district court trials are looming, probing whether it should file its own suit. U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila focused the bulk of his questions during the afternoon's remote hearing on whether US Inventor has a significant protectable interest that would entitle it to intervene. If the judge allows it, he will also have to decide whether to grant the group's request to...

