Auto Parts Co. Seeks Sanctions For Pair Who Tossed Records

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- An auto parts company has asked an Alabama federal judge to sanction two workers who joined a proposed overtime collective action, saying they destroyed time records they claimed would prove the company denied them overtime pay. In a motion filed Wednesday, auto parts company Formel D asked U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco to bar former employees Walter Beverly and Antonio Rodgers from testifying about the contents of personal time records they threw out after joining the proposed collective action. The company also said Judge Manasco should make an adverse inference that the workers' personal records would have matched Formel D's official...

