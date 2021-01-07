Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Auto Parts Co. Seeks Sanctions For Pair Who Tossed Records

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- An auto parts company has asked an Alabama federal judge to sanction two workers who joined a proposed overtime collective action, saying they destroyed time records they claimed would prove the company denied them overtime pay. 

In a motion filed Wednesday, auto parts company Formel D asked U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco to bar former employees Walter Beverly and Antonio Rodgers from testifying about the contents of personal time records they threw out after joining the proposed collective action. The company also said Judge Manasco should make an adverse inference that the workers' personal records would have matched Formel D's official...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!