UK Betting Giant Makes $342M Bid For Baltic Counterpart

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- Entain, owner of U.K. betting giant Ladbrokes, lobbed a bid Thursday for Baltic-focused gambling company Enlabs in a deal valuing it at about $342 million (or 2.8 billion Swedish kroner), and that comes days after the British business rejected an $11.1 billion takeover offer from MGM Resorts International. Entain PLC's offer of roughly $4.90 per share for Enlabs AB is a more than 15% premium to the company's average stock price of about $4.22 over the last 90 days, and a 1.1% consideration to its price of roughly $4.82 on Jan. 5, according to the statement. "The acquisition of Enlabs is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS