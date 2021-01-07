Ruby Tuesday Landlord Seeks Payment Of Back Rent In Ch. 11

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 3:41 PM EST) -- A landlord of bankrupt restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday asked a Delaware judge late Wednesday to compel the debtor to pay several months of back rent after a 60-day deferral period expired. In the motion, property owner Wilkinson Langhorne Limited Partnership said Ruby Tuesday has not paid rent for a location it leases in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, since September and has accrued obligations for common maintenance. Combined, the business owes a total of more than $47,000, the landlord said. The bankruptcy court granted a 60-day deferral of lease obligations for Ruby Tuesday at the outset of the case in early October, and that...

