Alston & Bird Promotes 20 New Partners, Including 12 Women

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 11:15 AM EST) -- Alston & Bird LLP has announced 20 new partners, with female attorneys, including two Black women and one Asian American woman, making up more than half of the group. The firm announced Wednesday that those partners stepped into their new roles on Jan. 1. The firm employs 825 attorneys across 13 offices in the U.S., China, Belgium and the U.K., according to the firm. With the new partners, the firm has 99 female partners, who represent about 25.9% of the firm's total 382 partners, according to data provided by the firm. Overall, the new partners have experience as trial lawyers, in...

