Electronics Recycler Accused Of Unlawful Facial Scans In Ill.

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- A California-based electronics recycler has been hit with proposed class claims in Illinois state court alleging its self-serve kiosks, found at retailers including Walmart and Kroger, unlawfully scan users' faces for identity authentication without first obtaining their informed consent. Illinois resident Brandy Acaley claimed Tuesday that EcoATM LLC, which has kiosks to recycle old cellphones, tablets and MP3 players, violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by requiring users to submit at least two facial scans to access its services without first explaining its data collection policies or obtaining their express consent. EcoATM's failure to follow BIPA's requirements have put Acaley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS